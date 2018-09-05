World No. 2 Gary Bearpaw dominates Horseshoe State Championships

The Yukon Parks and Recreation Department hosted the 2018 Oklahoma Horseshoe State Championships Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day tournament took place at the Horseshoe Club at Yukon City Park. 18 horseshoe pitchers invaded Yukon to see who would be crowed champions of Oklahoma.

The No. 2 men’s pitcher in the world, Gary Bearpaw (of Grove), was on sight to compete. Bearpaw stole the show winning the men’s championship in a run away. He competed in seven matches and went 7-0.

“I did pretty well,” Bearpaw said. “I thought both days went pretty well. I have been competing six years. I just kept getting better and better and now I am No. 2 in the world. Next week, I will travel to Bismark, North Dakota, next weekend to compete in the national tournament, then New Mexico in October and then Arizona in November. There were good players in this tournament. Everyone has their good days and bad days but they are all good players. This facility is pretty nice and I enjoyed the people here in Yukon. They are really nice.”

Tina Hawkins took home the state championship in the women’s division with a 3-0 record. It was Hawkins’ 13th state title.

Glenn King won the elder’s division state championship with a 5-0 record.

Following Bearpaw in the men’s division was David Mallory with a 6-1 record, Gary Wood with a 5-2 record, Noah Beaver with a 4-3 record, Mike Deer (Oklahoma Horseshoe Association president) with 3-4 record, Wade Brewer with a 2-5 record, David Montgomery with a 1-6 record and Adam West with an 0-7 record.

Following Hawkins in the women’s division was Sarah Hicks with a 2-1 record, Katherine Johnson with a 1-2 record and Cathy Jackson with an 0-3 record.

Following King in the elder’s division was Al Ross with a 4-1 record, Homer Cain with a 3-2 record, Jim Crockett with a 2-3 record, Everett Zook with a 1-4 record and Burl Cox with an 0-5 record.

“It was a good tournament,” Deer said. “We had some good competition. We are all one big family and enjoy being around each other. Of course, we are all competitive and want to win, but we all like each other and have a good time. This is one of the best facilities. I love it up here. The people are great and the courts are excellent. I really like the way the city takes care of us and takes care of these facilities. It’s one of my favorite places to come.”