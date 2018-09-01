Yukon volleyball sweeps Moore, Piedmont

The Yukon volleyball continued its hot streak this week with two dominating wins Tuesday at Moore and Thursday against Piedmont.

The Millerettes improved to 8-4 on the season with the two victories. They defeated Moore and Piedmont in three games.

Against Moore, Yukon coasted in Game One 25-13, dominated in Game Two 25-8 and battled in Game Three to win 25-18.

Altogether, Yukon outscored Moore 75-39.

Against Piedmont, the Millerettes controlled Game One 25-9, stayed strong in Game Two 25-10 and hung on in Game Three 25-16.

Altogether, the Millerettes outscored Piedmont 75-35.

In its two matches this week, Yukon outscored its opponents 150-74.