Yukon softball dismantles Norman North, drops one to Putnam City

It was a bittersweet week for the Yukon softball team.

The Millerettes took care of business Monday on the road at Norman North in a five-inning 12-1 run-rule but dropped their first district game of the season in a 6-5 loss Tuesday at Putnam City.

The two-game split put Yukon at 12-4-1 on the season.

Against Norman North, the Millerettes had 16 hits and 11 RBIs. Ashlyn Bruce led the way with two hits and three RBIs. McKenna Johnson had three hits and two RBIs. Hannah Hurtz had two hits and two RBIs. Bre Johnson had three hits and one RBI. A.J. Rayburn had two hits and one RBI. Amanda Davis and Annabell Provence each had one hit and one RBI and Brooklin Mathers had two hits.

Davis was in the circle for Yukon on Monday and pitched 4.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Millerettes scored eight runs in the opening inning, one run in the second and fourth and two runs in the fifth. Norman North scored its only run in the first inning.

Against Putnam City, Yukon had nine hits and five RBIs. Bruce and Davis had one hit and one RBI apiece. Bre Johnson, McKenna Johnson and Parker Moore had two hits apiece. Kaylee Witt had two RBIs. Hurtz had one hit and Mathers had one RBI.

Kaylee Bradley started the game in the circle and went 5.2 innings allowing four earned runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Rayburn relieved Bradley and pitched 1.1 innings allowing one earned run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

The game was scoreless until the third inning when the Millerettes put two runs on the board. Yukon scored three more in the fourth, but Putnam City put four runs up in the bottom of the fourth and two runs up in the bottom of the seventh.