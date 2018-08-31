Yukon tops Mustang, ends losing streak against rival

For the first time in five years, Yukon left its annual match up against Mustang as the victor.

The Millers beat the Broncos 19-14 Friday at Miller Stadium in Week One.

“I am just happy for this community and for this group of kids,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “That’s who I am happy for tonight, the town of Yukon and for our players.”

With 5:10 remaining, the Yukon offense strutted onto the field trailing their nemesis 14-13. It had been a tough night for the Millers, but they were one solid drive away from going ahead of the Broncos.

From that point, Yukon went 73 yards in 3:19 capped by a seven-yard touchdown run from Antonio Washington to give the Millers a 19-14 lead with 1:51 left in the game.

Yukon failed on the two-point conversion attempt and left it up to its defense to close the game.

Mustang got the ball with 1:51 left on the clock at the 20 yard line. The Broncos made it to their own 48 yard line but faced a fourth and long. The Millers got the stop and turned Mustang over on downs with 1:05 to play.

Three Yukon kneels later, the streak was over.

“Obviously, it would have been great for it to be 28-0,” Reed said. “It could have easily been, but what a way to show the resilience and fight of this team. That makes me even more proud.”

It was anything but easy for Yukon. The Millers started the game strong with an 80-yard drive capped by a two-yard scamper from Noah Davis and a Cody Watson extra-point to give Yukon a 7-0 lead with 8:05 left in the opening quarter.

Neither team was able to move the ball for the remainder of the quarter and Yukon stayed on top of the Broncos 7-0 going into the second frame.

Mustang got on the board early in the second quarter on a Yukon fumble at midfield. The Broncos’ Elricko Anderson scooped up the loose ball and took it 34 yards for the touchdown. Kory Soulingthavong made the extra-point and knotted the score at 7-7.

Yukon’s offense had its second fumble of the night later in the quarter that was taken into the end zone by Mustang but the score was called back due to a block in the back penalty. The Broncos took over at the Miller 38 yard line but it didn’t take long for Yukon to get the ball back. The Millers’ Elijah Wallace got the interception in the end zone for the touchback.

Yukon took the ball to midfield but time ran out in the half for the Millers. The score remained 7-7 going into the halftime locker room.

The Millers took their first possession of the second half deep inside Mustang territory but on third and goal, the Broncos’ Dominick Venegas batted down a Yukon pitch and scooped up the ball and went 87 yards for the touchdown. Soulingthavong added the PAT to make the score 14-7 Mustang.

The Millers responded with a 55-yard scoring drive capped by a six-yard touchdown scamper from Landon Donoho. Yukon failed on the PAT and the score was 14-13 Mustang with 1:39 left in the third quarter.

The score remained 14-13 Broncos until the fireworks began at the 5:10 mark.

“I thought we were the tougher team in the head tonight,” Yukon quarterback Jackson Young said. “I kept telling the guys we worked way too hard for this. We were killing ourselves all night. We went out and fought and did what we had to do.”

Yukon outgained Mustang 431 yards to 116 yards. The Millers had 354 rushing yards and 77 passing yards. The Broncos had 79 passing yards and 37 rushing yards.

The Millers had three turnovers (all fumbles), while Mustang had two turnovers (one fumble and one interception). Yukon was penalized 13 times for 100 yards and the Broncos seven times for 70 yards.

Washington finished the night with 119 yards and one touchdown. Donoho rushed for 83 yards with one touchdown and Davis rushed for 81 yards with one touchdown.

Defensively, Yukon still has not allowed a point this season. All 14 points tonight were scored against the Miller’s offense.

“Everyone is just doing their job,” Yukon linebacker Owen Olsen said. “We have a lot of speed and play physical. The main thing is everyone is doing their job. We are playing at a high level right now.”

Next up for Yukon is Moore at 7 p.m. next Friday.