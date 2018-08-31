Mustang’s reign comes to an end

By Brody Feldmann

It had been five years since the Millers defeated the Broncos and eight years since Yukon won at home in the rivalry.

Those streaks came to an end on Friday with a Yukon 19-14 victory over Mustang at Miller Stadium.

“Credit to Yukon. They are really good defensively and they haven’t given up an offensive touchdown all year. We knew that, and we just have to do better,” said head coach Jeremy Dombek.

On a night that seemed like neither team wanted to win with seven turnovers in the competition. It came down to which offense could put together a drive late in the game to seal the victory.

Yukon put together a 73-yard drive that lasted three minutes and 19 seconds to punch in the game winning touchdown thanks to the legs of Antonio Washington.

Mustang would have one last chance with the offense taking over possession with 1:51 on its own 20-yard line.

“It just comes down to our ability to execute against their guys and we didn’t do a very good job of it. It was just ugly football,” said offensive coordinator Aso Pogi.

The Broncos would hit a big gain up the middle through the air from Hayden Conrad to Dawson McKinney to its own 48-yard line.

Mustang stalled from there and after a loss of yards on a screen play that was blown up in the backfield. Yukon took over possession near midfield with 1:05 and all that was left was three snaps and the celebration was on.

Yukon’s defense held Mustang to only 116 yards on the night with 79 through the air and 37 yards on 21 rushing attempts.

“We just have to execute better. That is all it is,” said Conrad. “We could have beat Yukon easily. We just have to execute.”

The Broncos offense didn’t get on the board on Friday, but the Mustang defense had two defensive touchdowns on fumble recoveries.

Elricko Anderson scooped and scored from 34-yards out on a fumble from Yukon’s Jackson Young in the second quarter to tie the game at seven a piece.

The second scoop and score was from Dominik Venegas on an 82 yard scamper after Venegas got in between the quarterback and the halfback on an option play.

At halftime, the Millers had racked up 258 yards and by the end of the night Yukon had 71 snaps for 431 yards.

“We just have to get better. This doesn’t define us. The last time we lost this game was a long time ago and we made it to the quarterfinals,” Dombek said.

Mustang’s offense will have to execute better next week when the Broncos travel to Edmond Santa Fe or the defense may be on the field for just as many snaps next week.

“There is definitely a lot of work for all of us to do. I look forward to getting back in and looking at the film. The film will show us a lot,” said Pogi. “It comes down to doing the little things correctly and we lost tonight (Friday) doing the little things incorrectly.”