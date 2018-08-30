Volleyball has found its groove recently

By Brody Feldmann

After a three-game skid, the Mustang Lady Broncos volleyball team has gone on a dominating run.

Mustang had lost three games in a row in the last two weeks until traveling to Muskogee over the weekend and found its groove.

“I think the girls are playing with a lot of confidence. I still want them to play with more, but they are playing with confidence. We are establishing a very solid defense. I am very proud of our back row,” said head coach Steve Hajek.

The Broncos dominated in all five games in the Muskogee tournament by not dropping a single set over the weekend.

Mustang defeated Sapulpa 2-0, East Central 2-0, Enid 2-0 and Moore 2-0 to advance to the finals against host team, Muskogee.

In the finals, Mustang made quick work of the Rougherettes finishing the game in a three set to none sweep.

Tuesday, Mustang hosted Norman, which knocked the Broncos out of regionals a season ago in four sets. Mustang dominated the match from start to finish.

“I need them to be more aggressive. I need them to stop questioning and just do it. Great teams have great confidence and right now our confidence can be better. I believe the girls are buying into the program and we are headed in the right direction,” said Hajek.

The Lady Broncos won the match three sets to none extending their dominance to 14 straight set victories.

“I truly believe this is one of the best teams to come through Mustang in a long time,” said Hajek. “I told them tonight ‘you are playing great, but now we need to start beating top 10 and top five teams.’”

Mustang (No. 8) travels to No. 6 Stillwater tonight with the match scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.