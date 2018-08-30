THE VOTE IS IN

By Terry Groover

and Chris Eversole

Brian Hill, 41, narrowly defeated Beverly Adams in Tuesday’s primary election runoff for the Republican nomination for the Oklahoma House District 47 seat.

He received 51 percent of the vote, capturing 2,509 votes to Adams’ 2,378 — a difference of 131 votes.

Hill will face Sarah Carnes, who won the Democratic nomination in the June primary.

Hill is a business owner, and Carnes is a Mustang High School teacher.

Adams is a former Mustang teacher, who operates several businesses with her husband.

“It’s a great feeling,” Hill said. “I want to thank everyone who has given me the opportunity, and I urge them to support me in November.”

Hill paid tribute to Adams.

“I know all too well the toll that running for election puts on your family, your businesses and the rest of your life,” he said. “I have the utmost respect for her.”

The district serves the Mustang and Tuttle areas and parts of Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Jay Steagall, a Yukon business owner and veteran, won the Republican nomination for House District 43.

Steagall defeated Mustang school teacher Crystal Duncan for the right to face Democrat Chantelle Cory in the November general election.

Steagall carried most of the precincts and defeated Duncan with 64 percent of the vote.

He received 2,499 votes compared to Duncan’s 1,395.

“I couldn’t be more excited about it,” Steagall said Tuesday after the results became final.

“We had a tremendous volunteer team,” he said.

Steagall was able to go door-to-door in the runoff campaign. During the primary election he was deployed overseas as a pilot and was forced to depend on volunteers to hit the streets and be his voice.

“My wife did an outstanding job while I was on deployment. We just had a huge support team here. I couldn’t be more proud of how our volunteers stepped up,” Steagall said.

In this campaign, he was able to meet residents in person, rather than through social media. That didn’t stop his volunteers from getting out and hitting the streets.

“We’re not out of the woods. We’ve got one more race. Tomorrow (Wednesday), we start over,” Steagall said.

He also said he doesn’t plan to change much.

“What we are doing is working pretty well,” he said, though there will be new issues to discuss as the campaign progresses.

Meanwhile, a late rally by Denise Crosswhite Hader earned her the Republican nomination for House District 41.

Crosswhite Hader defeated Roxanne Pollard for the nomination by carrying 52 percent of the vote.

Crosswhite Hader received 3,197 votes compared to Pollards 2,934 votes.

She will face Jennie Scott, who carried almost 59 percent of the vote. Scott defeated Sara Peterson for the Democratic nomination.

Scott received 631 votes compared to Peterson’s 441.

Crosswhite Hader said she was in disbelief.

“You don’t know until the last vote is counted. There was a lot of ground work. We had a lot of friends and a lot of family who have helped,” she said. “I am grateful to my Lord for continuing to give me comfort.”

Crosswhite Hader said she will take a few days to clean up her campaign signs from the rights-of-ways and to reset her campaign.

She also said that she hopes to reach out to other campaigns, especially in the Enid area, in hopes of gaining their support.

Pollard led much of the race, but late results from the Piedmont area appeared to have pushed Crosswhite Hader to the nomination.

“I was trying to not watch it like a basketball game. Just give me the final number,” she said.

Meanwhile, the county didn’t necessarily follow statewide trends.

In the race for Republican nomination for governor, former Oklahoma Mayor Mick Cornett received 7,391 votes compared to Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt’s 7,025. Stitt, however, won the statewide race.

For Lt. governor, Matt Pinnell carried Canadian County with 7,940 vote votes. Dana Murphy, his Republican opponent, received 6,155 votes.

In the state auditor’s race, Cindy Byrd received 6,965 votes to carry the county. Her opponent, Charlie Prater, received 6,793.

For attorney general, Mike Hunter easily carried Canadian County over Gentner Drummond. Hunter received 7,503 votes to Drummond’s 6,629.

In the race for state superintendent, incumbent Joy Hofmeister received 8,023 votes compared to opponent Linda Murphy’s 6,114 votes.

Mustang resident Leslie Osborn easily carried Canadian County in the commissioner of labor race for the Republican nomination. She received 8,053 votes compared to Cathy Costello’s 5,955 votes.

In the race for the Republican nomination for corporation commissioner, Bob Anthony received 7,565 votes. His opponent, Brian Bingman received 6,433 votes.

On the Democratic side, Ashley Nicole McCray won the nomination over Blake Cummings. Her tally was 1,509 votes to Cummings’ 729 in Canadian.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 4, Mary Brannon defeated Fred Gipson by a vote total of 195 to 82 in Canadian County.