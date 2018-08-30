Mustang’s nationally recognized long snapper

By Faith DeSplinter

Mustang’s senior Braedy Wilson is catching national attention for his position on the varsity team, long snapper. Not only is he ranked 42 nationally out of the class of 2019 but he is on the watch list for the Chris Rubio Award. This award is given to the best snapper in the nation.

He started learning about this position after not playing his freshman year.

“I started watching YouTube and trying it with my dad,”said Wilson. “It interested me because it is a very specialized position and not very many people can do it.”

Wilson has had private lessons in Fort Worth with John Finch, an instructor with Rubio Long Snapping. He also has attended nine camps, and these have been able to help him with pressure to due the amount of people in the stadium.

So far he has been contacted by Oklahoma State University and East Central University. Wilson would like to go to Wyoming, OSU, Montana State, Boise State, or University of Idaho. Wilson, after graduation, hopes to major in Fisheries and Wildlife Biology for management of fish and wildlife.

“My dream is to make it into the NFL. If that doesn’t happen I want to be part of the fish and wildlife department or work for a fish hatchery because I want to preserve our world’s natural resources.”