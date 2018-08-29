Yukon set to go ‘Red Dirt’ with Rock the Route

Main Street in Yukon will be solidly red dirt come Thursday as Casey Donahew and the Josh Abbott Band take center stage for Rock the Route.

They are sharing co-headliner status for the third annual event.

Rock the Route begins at 6 p.m. with opening act The Damn Quails hitting the stage at the intersection of Fourth Street and Route 66.

The concerts will continue through 11 p.m., when a fireworks display will close the night.

The family friendly event will feature a number of free or low-priced kids’ activities.

Among the activities are the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Thunderbolt exhibit with interactive stations where fans can measure up to Thunder players, play a trivia game or take a photo in the custom fan booth.

There will be bubble toys for younger children, and other activities.

In addition, there will be a mechanical bull, inflatables, a rock-climbing wall and face painters.

And more than 10 food trucks are expected to be set up at the festival including Kona Ice, Pop’s Pockets, Rolling Café, Lalo’s Taco Chop, Flavor Train, Smokin’ Okies, Tasty Beats, Grumpy’s, Metro Mini’s and Tropical Smoothie Café.

The food booths will be located on Main Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

HEADLINERS

Donahew is well known in Oklahoma for his music, but has quickly gained a national following, the city said in a media release announcing the co-headliners.

Officials said Donahew’s shows often sell out.

“Powering those shows are his successful albums, which consistently land at the top of the iTunes sales charts as well as songs on the Texas radio charts,” the release states.

Donahew has released four independent albums, including 2011’s Double Wide Dreams, which debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Country Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard country chart.

It produced three No. 1 singles, including the title track.

Donahew’s latest CD, “Standoff,” has yielded five No. 1 singles: “Whiskey Baby,” “Small Town Love,” “Lovin’ Out of Control,” “Not Ready to Say Goodnight,” and “Loser.”

Meanwhile, the Josh Abbott Band will share the spotlight.

The band is one of the top acts in Texas music, winning four awards in the inaugural Texas Regional Radio Awards.

The group has landed three singles on the Billboard Hot County Songs chart and nabbed a Top 10 album with 2012’s “Small Town Family Dream,” and reached No. 12 with 2014’s “Tuesday Night.”

The concerts are free. However, there are VIP tickets still available for $50.

The VIP tickets provide will provide access to the best views, a dedicated beer tent and air-conditioned restrooms.

Tickets can still be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.

Assistant City Manager Tammy Kretchmar said the city is excited about this year’s lineup.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback on that,” she said.

Parking will be available at various locations south of downtown, including at Dickenson Park. There will be free shuttles from 5:30 to 10 p.m.