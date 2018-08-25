Yukon volleyball stuns No. 2 Norman North, throttles Westmoore

Going into Tuesday’s match with Norman North, the Yukon volleyball program had never won a set against the T-Wolves.

That streak came to a screeching halt when the Millerettes shocked No. 2 ranked Norman North in straight sets at Yukon High School.

Yukon took the opening set 25-22, the second 25-20 and the third 26-24 in a comeback effort to cap off the sweep.

The Millerettes finished the match with 30 kills, 21 assists, 12 blocks and six aces.

“We are realizing our potential right now,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “The excitement around our team right now is really high. We just kept playing, kept fighting. We never got down or frustrated.”

Allred said senior leadership has been great this year.

“We have 10 seniors that are producing leadership for us,” Allred said. “They all realize this is their last chance. They want to be remembered.”

In the third set, Yukon took a big lead early, but the defending state runner-up battled back and led 24-23 and looked well on its way to forcing a fourth set.

However, the Millerettes fought back and tied the score at 24 and then won the next two points to close out the match.

“We battled in the third set,” Allred said. “We stepped up. We have been preaching mental warfare all season and our girls showed that tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of them. We have put a target on ourselves that we are not an easy game anymore. Tonight (Tuesday) was a great atmosphere. We want to see the same level of intensity for anyone we play.”

Millerettes take down Westmoore in straight sets

After sending shock waves around the state Tuesday with a three-set win against No. 2 Norman North, Yukon closed the week with another straight set win over Westmoore Thursday at home.

The Millerettes took the opening set 25-21, the second 25-22 and the third 25-20.

The victory improved Yukon’s record to 6-4.

“These last three matches against Carl Albert, Norman North and now Westmoore are the most consistent we have ever played in this program,” Allred said. “We still have a lot of improvement to make as a team, but we didn’t panic, we showed persistence and stayed focused.”

Allred said she liked what she saw out of her offense Thursday.

“The offense was good,” Allred said. “Our serving was strong. We didn’t have a let down from Tuesday. We still need to work on our serve/receives.”