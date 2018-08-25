Johnson, Yukon stay on fire in district play

In sports, there are good weeks and there are bad weeks. For Yukon senior softball player, Bre Johnson, this week has been a good week.

The clean-up hitter has smashed five home runs, racked up 13 RBIs and earned two wins in the circle for the Millerettes.

“I have just been seeing the ball really well,” Johnson said. “I have just been watching the first pitch and getting my timing down and figuring out what I need to do. I am a lot more comfortable this week. It has taken a couple of weeks to get settled into school ball. We can accomplish a lot. We have a lot of talent. People just think we lost our whole lineup and we still have a really strong lineup.”

As a team, Yukon also has had a strong week. The Millerettes earned a 10-0 six-inning run rule Tuesday at home against Midwest City and then beat up on Moore Thursday at home in a 12-5 win.

Yukon sits 10-3 overall and 4-0 in district play.

“We took advantage and were able to execute offensively in the third inning,” Yukon coach Katy Hoke said. “We got up early and got a little complacent. We were still playing hard. It’s tough to stay focused in that environment. The adjustments that we were making in the third inning that allowed us to score a lot of runs, we didn’t make the rest of the game.”

Against Midwest City, the Millerettes had 12 hits and nine RBIs. All of Johnson’s three hits were home runs and she piled up seven RBIs. Brooklin Mathers and Ashlyn Bruce each had one hit and one RBI. Hannah Hurtz and Amanda Davis each had two hits and McKenna Johnson, Jordan Schlarb and Kyla Thompson each had one hit.

Bre Johnson started the game in the cirlce and earned the win going six innings and allowing no runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Yukon scored three runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Against Moore, the Millerettes had 10 hits and 10 RBIs. Johnson had two hits and three RBIs, including one home run. Schlarb had four hits and one RBI. Bruce had one and two RBIs. Hurtz, Rayburn, and Kaylee Witt each had one hit and one RBI and McKenna Johnson had one RBI.

Bre Johnson started the game in the circle and earned her second win of the week going seven innings and allowing five earned runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Millerettes scored two runs in the first inning and 10 runs in the third inning.

“We just need to focus on playing Yukon softball,” Hoke said. “Bre is playing really well. She is letting the ball get a little deeper and she is making great contact. Her starting the game off with a two-run home run really set the tone for us against tonight.”