2018 SOUTHWEST COVENANT FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trevor Kelly looks to fill leadership void left by 2017 seniors

Southwest Covenant football had its best year in program history last year when the Patriots made a quarterfinal playoff run in the Class C postseason.

The Patriots hosted their first home playoff game and earned the win on their home field. The 2017 version of Southwest Covenant was led by a strong senior class, including four-year starting quarterback Sam Webb.

Webb has moved on to college baseball ranks and now it’s time for the new group of seniors to step up and continue the legacy that last year’s group started.

One of those seniors is Trevor Kelly, who will start at wide receiver and defensive back for the Patriots this fall.

“We have a lot of speed,” Kelly said. “Expect us to be fast and sharp offensively. We really know what is going on and know what we can do and accomplish. It will be weird without Sam and the other seniors from last year. I have played all my high school football with them. Sam was a great leader and now it is weird to watch Ben take his spot at quarterback and others fill in for the other seniors from last year.”

The Ben, Kelly is referring to is Ben Webb, a junior, who will be taking the snaps this fall as the Patriots’ quarterback. Ben also is Sam Webb’s brother.

Kelly said the Southwest Covenant football program has come a long way since he was a freshman.

“The program has excelled so much,” Kelly said. “We were awful freshman year. We didn’t have a lot of potential. Now, we have a lot of potential. We have grown a lot in the past couple of years.”

Offense has been the staple for the Patriots in their rise in Class C. Southwest Covenant has had a balanced attack that did damage through the air and on the ground.

Kelly listed some of the keys to the success of this year’s version of the SWC offense.

“We have to work as a team,” Kelly said. “We have to push each other and work together. We have to understand exactly what we are doing and have team chemistry. We have to be accountable to each other, play for each other and work hard.”

The average football fan may not fully understand how the eight-man game works. Kelly talks about playing eight-man football and the differences between their game and 11-man.

“Eight-man football is a different kind of football,” Kelly said. “There is not as much size and you have to have more determination to play the whole game.”

When asked what will make the 2018 season a success for the Patriot football program, Kelly said, “If we work hard.”