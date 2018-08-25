2018 SOUTHWEST COVENANT FOOTBALL PREVIEW: P.J. Riggs looks to lead Patriot defense

Yukon isn’t the only team in town that has high expectations on the defensive side of the ball this fall.

Southwest Covenant also looks to be dominant defensively in 2018 with the majority of its starting eight coming back from last year’s team that had the best year in program history.

Senior linebacker P.J. Riggs said he is not shying away from the expectations that surround the Patriot defense this season.

“There are high expectations for the defense,” Riggs said. “We are not as big as we were last year, but the younger guys learned from the leadership we had last year. They are filling the open spots really well so far.”

Riggs said the Southwest Covenant football program has grown immensely in the past four years.

“We have grown a lot since being freshmen,” Riggs said. “Our numbers are a lot higher. The motivation is higher and we have a lot of team spirit. It is more of a program now. We may not be as big as last year, but we have a lot of motivation to get back to where we were a year ago.”

Having only eight players to play defense can be challenging. Riggs talked about the biggest obstacles a defense faces in the eight-man game.

“Defensively, you don’t have as many people to rely on in eight-man football,” Riggs said. “You have to do your job more as individual for the team. It is tough. The keys to us having success this season on defense are to hold true in knowing what you have to do for the rest of the team. You can’t rely on someone else to do your job, but you have to have trust that they are going to do their job.”

Riggs said he believes this season will be a success for Southwest Covenant.

“The season will be a success if we continue to play as we have been practicing, and we continue to work up to where have over the past four years. We are ready for the first game because this is the last first game for the seniors.”

Not only will Riggs start at linebacker for the Patriots, he will also start at center fort the SWC offense.