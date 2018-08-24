Yukon’s defense answers bell in shutout win against Edmond North

For the first time since 2013, the Yukon football program is 1-0 to start a season.

The Millers shutout Edmond North 28-0 Friday in a Week Zero meeting.

It was the defense that stole the show in Yukon’s season-opening win. Not only did the Millers shutout Edmond North, they recorded 12 sacks.

“We were phenomenal on defense,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said after the game. “We had a good feeling we would play well on defense. We weren’t anticipating 12 sacks. The defense was lights out. They played almost flawless and applied a lot of pressure.”

Out of the four touchdowns Yukon scored, two came from special teams, one came from the defense and one came from the offense.

“I am going to have to watch film on the offense,” Reed said. “We were not very good. You can’t hide from it. We didn’t perform very well offensively.”

The Millers broke the scoreless tie at the 7:52 mark of the second quarter with a blocked punt, scoop and return for a touchdown from Caden Hernandez. Cody Watson split the uprights on the extra-point and Yukon took a 7-0 lead.

Just several minutes later at the 4:59 mark of the second quarter, Yukon’s Elijah Wallace stepped in front of an Edmond North pass and took the interception 56 yards for a touchdown followed by a Watson PAT to give the Millers a 14-0 advantage.

Then, with only seconds remaining before halftime, Yukon blocked another Edmond North punt. This time, it was Colton Humphrey getting the block in the end zone. The ball was recovered by Luke Ringwald and the Millers took a 21-0 into halftime following the Watson point after attempt.

“Our special teams played well,” Reed said. “We put a lot of time into special teams and they obviously had a big impact tonight.”

The score would remain 21-0 through the third quarter and most of the way through the fourth. Edmond North went on a drive against the Miller defense early in the fourth quarter. The Huskies reached the Yukon six yard line, but that would be as close as they would get. The Millers rolled up four consecutive sacks and turned the ball over on downs at their own 38.

Yukon’s offense then went on a 62-yard drive, capped by an eight-yard touchdown run from Noah Davis with 3:34 left in the game followed by a Watson extra-point to give the Millers a 28-0 lead.

“It’s big to get that first win,” Reed said. “It’s great to be 1-0. Everyone wants to be 1-0. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into the big game next week.”

Next up for Yukon is Mustang at 7 p.m. next Friday at Miller Stadium. It will be the first game of the regular season for the Broncos.