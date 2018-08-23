Yukon Parks and Recreation offers new fall programs

New programs at the Community Center

American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED Certification Course:

This course is for individuals who are at least 16 years old and would like to acquire the skills necessary to act in an emergency. All lifesaving skills are taught by an American Red Cross certified instructor who will go over topics such as cardiac arrest, choking emergencies, weather related illnesses, and how to properly administer first aid. Life threating emergencies can happen at any moment, so by enrolling in this course, participants will be equipped to respond quickly and effectively which can be the difference between life and death. Certifications cost is $115 to obtain and are valid for two years. Courses will be held the second Saturday of each month at the Community Center. Additional classes can be scheduled for groups of four or more.

Contact: Brandi Abercrombie: 354-8442

Yukon’s got talent:

Bring your talent, grab some popcorn, and enjoy what Yukon has to offer! The purpose of this program is to bring Yukon residents of all ages out to enjoy a night of local talent. All talents and acts are welcome including, but not limited to, singers, dancers, spoken word, rappers, magicians, etc. Yukon’s Got Talent is for those of all skill levels to show off their talents in a safe space among fellow Yukon community members. Performance spots are limited, and will be assigned on a registration process to ensure an organized program. Yukon’s got talent is free for performers as well as spectators and will take place on Nov. 9 at the Community Center.

Contact: Brandi Abercrombie: 354-8442

Open indoor soccer

Drop into the Yukon Community Center for some fun and exciting games of Indoor Soccer. The gym is available for Open Indoor Soccer every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All ages and genders are welcome to participate and score some goals. Games can be played in half court or full court format; rules are available for reference if needed.

Contact: Brandi Abercrombie: 354-8442

Adult flag football

Are you ready for some football? It’s time to put those cleats back on and score some touchdowns. The new Yukon Parks and Recreation Adult Flag Football league is designed for 7 on 7 teams to get together and toss the pigskin around like old times. We have leagues available for Men, Women, and Co-Ed (must have 4 teams for a league to make). Games will be at the Yukon City Park Brad Buck Football Field on Mondays, Tuesday, and Thursdays. This is an all-inclusive program where $315/team covers: league fees, referees and a team t-shirt. Stop by the Community Center to register today. The league will begin on Sept. 10.

Contact: Mason Williams: 354-8442

Indoor pickleball

Pickleball is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. The equipment used is a net set a little lower than tennis height, paddle, and a plastic ball with holes. While it can be played as singles it is most popular in a doubles format. Join the Yukon Community Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a time of open Pickleball for players of all ages and skill levels to learn this exciting game.

Contact: Mason Williams: 354-8442

Sand volleyball tournament

“Bump! Set! Spike!” It’s time to gather some friends and join us Saturday Sept. 22 at the Yukon City Park sand volleyball court for a fun day in the sun. Teams of 3-6 persons (Co-Ed) will compete for this end of Summer Volleyball title. The cost is $30/team and registration has begun at the Community Center.

Contact: Mason Williams: 354-8442

Core blast

Core Blast is a fitness class that focuses on strengthening the mid-section of the body. This class will help participants strengthen, and tone this important part of the body. Typically, this is a problem area for most people, so the class will give participants a variety of exercises to add to their individual fitness routine. The class is designed for all fitness levels and exercise modifications will be made for those who need adjustments. The goal of this class is to provide Yukon residents with the opportunity to improve their strength, self-esteem and exercise knowledge. The class will be held in a closed setting and the instructor will ensure all participants are performing the movements correctly. This class meets Mondays starting Aug. 20 through Oct. 1. The cost is $40 and the class time is 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Contact: John Thiel: 354-8442

Lower body blast

Lower Body Blast is a class that focuses on strengthening the lower body. Individuals will perform exercises in a group setting, aiming to build a foundation of strength from the ground up! The class will ensure all participants understand the importance of training all aspects of the lower body, making sure to avoid muscle imbalances. Participants can expect to improve their strength, and the look of their legs. This class is for all fitness level and modifications will be made for those who require adjustments. The goal of this class is to provide Yukon residents with the opportunity to improve their strength, self-esteem and exercise knowledge. The class will be held in a closed setting and the instructor will ensure all participants are performing the movements correctly. This class will be on Thursdays from Aug. 23 to Sept. 27. The cost of the class is $40 and the class time is 12 to 12:45 p.m.

Contact: John Thiel: 354-8442

Euchre Club

The Euchre Club is a social gathering where people of all ages can socialize and enjoy the card game, Euchre. This club is open to everyone that has an interest in the game, whether they are a beginner or a pro. Teams of two are preferred, but anyone that is interested is welcome to attend. Instruction will be provided for those who have limited knowledge of the game. In Euchre, you win a hand and score points for taking the majority of the tricks in a hand, which means winning three or more of the five tricks available. You get more points if you take all five tricks. The first to a specified total of points, generally 10, wins the match.

The card club is on Wednesdays Starting Sept. 11 and it’s Free. The time of the card club is 9 to 11 a.m.

Contact: John Thiel: 354-8442

New programs at the Jackie Cooper Gym

Insanity exercising at the Coop

Calling anyone wanting to exercise without lifting weights. Insanity is a fun yet challenging way to get in shape. Insanity is one of the most popular video fitness programs in the country. In this class you can push yourself as much as you want or you can pace yourself. Tyler Kilmer will be leading the class. He has been doing the Insanity program for two years. Each Insanity class will last between 30 and 45 minutes on Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. The first session is Aug. 20 to Oct. 20 while the second session is Oct. 15 to Dec. 5. Each session is $10 dollars. You can sign up the day of at the Jackie Cooper Gym. So come meet some new friends and get some exercise.

Contact: Tyler Kilmer: 350-8920

New programs at the Dale Robertson Center

Rock painting group

The painting group will meet monthly to paint beautiful designs on rocks. The only fee for this group is to bring supplies to share, ex: rocks, a bottle of paint, glitter, etc.

Contact: Casey Barnett: 350-7680

Theatrical group

There is a new play in the beginning stages at the Dale Robertson Center. All those interested in participating should come to the DRC on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. No formal theater experience necessary.

Contact: Casey Barnett: 350-7680

Table tennis league

This league is for 55+ and play is every Tuesday for eight weeks at 2 pm. The new league is starting up Sept. 4 and runs thru Oct. 23. There is an “A” league which is for the more competitive people and a “B” league which is for more beginners. The charge is a $10 fee for the league. Concluding, award medals will be given out for 1st – 3rd place in both leagues.

Contact: April Taylor: 350-7680

Fall shape up exercise class

Instructor, Angela Kasbohm will be leading a six week class for participants to get in shape before the holiday season comes around. Class will take place at the Dale Robertson Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. Classes start Sept. 10 and run through Oct. 17. Cost is only $40 for this 6 week session or you can pay the $5 per class drop in rate. Call 350-7680 to register.

Contact: Casey Barnett: 350-7680

Evening adult tap class

Instructor, James Williams, will be leading an adult tap class on Monday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Dale Robertson Center. All skill levels are welcome. Though tap shoes are preferred, any hard soled shoes will work. The class is only $20 and runs for 6 weeks. Call 350.7680 to register.

Contact: Casey Barnett: 350-7680.