Volleyball’s losing streak increases to three games

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang volleyball has fallen into a mini slump with a now a three-game losing streak.

The Lady Broncos fell Tuesday night three sets to none against the Edmond Memorial Lady Bulldogs.

“This is a competitive team and to be the best you have to beat the best. You have to be ready to play at your best and we just aren’t following through all of those elements,” said head coach Steve Hajek.

The three sets to none defeat is the third straight three set sweep that the Lady Broncos have endured in the last 10 days.

As the night progressed so did the Broncos efforts. Mustang lost the first set 15-25 and then lost the second set 17-25 before falling in the third set 21-25.

“We got better through the night. They had a very aggressive front row attack — our blocks were slow and we just got killed on the right side by their outside hitter. Overall, just flat footed,” said Hajek.

Hajek points to a confidence problem as the reason that the Broncos have fallen into this slump after starting the season 5-0 and a second-place finish at the Norman Tournament.

“We are just trying to find our confidence. We are having good practices and are pushing through everything and then we get to the game and it seems we lose our confidence,” said Hajek.

This weekend Mustang will travel and stay the night in Muskogee for a two-day tournament, which could be a great time for the Lady Broncos to bond together and grow closer Hajek mentioned.

When the Broncos get back from the Muskogee Tournament the road ahead doesn’t get any easier with bouts scheduled for unranked Norman at the Mustang Event Center and on the road at Stillwater (5).

Mustang might be on a three-game losing streak but the losing streak comes to the hands of the No. 2, 3 and 4 teams in the state.