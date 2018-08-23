School board praises departing communications professional

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang Board of Education on Monday praised the work of Shannon Rigsby, who has resigned as the school district’s public information officer.

“She worked tirelessly to keep parents and the community informed,” Board President Jeff Landrith said.

Rigsby would respond to unexpected events by posting information on social media and the web as well as personally calling parents in some cases, he noted.

“She’s been a tremendous asset to the district, and we will miss her.”

She performed many duties, including writing news releases, photographing school activities and maintaining websites.

Nearly a year ago, Rigsby moved to her family farm south of Perkins, so she could help her mother.

Since then, she drove an hour and 15 minutes back and forth to Mustang daily as well as staying late when there were special events.

She has been hired as an editorial coordinator at Oklahoma State University, which will a 25-minute drive to work.

Rigsby was Mustang Schools’ first public information officer when the position was created in 2004.

She left for three years – from September 2010 to September 2013 – to do other things, including promoting a ministry that takes Christian medical teams around the world and starting an online newspaper in Grady County.

“I was blessed to be able to return to the position for a second time in 2013,” she said.

“I don’t know how many people have the opportunity to return to a place like Mustang Schools and pick up where they left off.

“This is an incredible district and community. Getting to return and take up my former position has made the decision to leave that much harder.”

Rigsby commented on her change.

“I am excited about this new chapter with the nation’s brightest orange, where I started my undergraduate degree years ago,” she said.

“A part of me, though, will always be a Mustang Bronco. I love this community and remain in awe of this school district.

“It has been my honor to be part of one of the best schools in the state.”