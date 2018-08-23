School board approves performing arts center plans

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang Board of Education approved on Monday plans for a new performing arts center.

The project budget is nearly $33.4 million, which includes building costs, architect fees and financing.

It is funded by a $180 million bond issue that voters approved in February 2017.

“This will be a premier performing arts center in Oklahoma, including the main auditorium, a black box theater, art gallery and classrooms,” said Ryan McKinney, executive director of secondary schools.”

The school will advertise for bids for the construction, which is expected to be completed in July 2020.

The approximately 65,000-square-foot performing arts center will have an auditorium and art gallery, and it will house high school choir, theater, stage production and dance classes.

“The venue will provide new opportunities to showcase the excellent programs and students of Mustang Public Schools and our community in a state-of-the-art facility,” McKinney said.

“All fine arts programs will benefit from this new project, including our band, choir, theater and visual arts program,” McKinney said.