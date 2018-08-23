Mustang Public Schools enrollment higher than expected

By Chris Eversole

Mustang Pubic Schools began the school year with 713 more students than at the start of the last school year – exceeding the expected growth of 400 to 450 students.

The opening enrollment was 11,962, and last year’s was 11,249.

“We’ve had a very smooth start,” Interim Superintendent Charles Bradley said.

The district averages 22 students per elementary classroom, which is within its goal.

However, a few elementary classrooms had 27 to 28 students, which required some adjustments to ensure that students received adequate attention, Bradley said.

In some cases, school officials added an extra classroom at a school. In other cases, they added a teacher’s assistant.

The district will certify its enrollment at 10 days of classes.

The State of Oklahoma sets the certification date at that time because some students may not be present the first few days of school, Bradley said.

The good news about increased enrollment is that it will result in greater state funding, which is based on an enrollment-based formula.

The school district is keeping up with growth through new schools.

The school year began with the opening of two new schools – Meadow Brook Intermediate School (serving fifth and sixth graders) on S.W. 15th Street west of Czech Hall Road and Riverwood Elementary School on S.W. 44th Street east of Czech Hall Road.

A new middle school is being built west of Riverwood.

The building projects were made possible by a $180 million bond issue that voters approved in February 2017.