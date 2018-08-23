Lady Broncos hand Deer Creek its first loss

By Brody Feldmann

After a massive comeback fell short last Thursday, the Mustang Lady Broncos softball team had its chance to finally host the first home game of the season Tuesday.

“It is something that you hope for in every team. It is something you can preach and talk to them about, but it a matter of them taking the ball game into their own hands. I am so happy that they have that kind of character this early in the season. That shows what this team is capable of doing with so many nonexperienced players,” said head coach Jamie Roberts.

Mustang stepped onto the diamond with the district-leading Deer Creek Lady Antlers and went toe-to-toe with them.

Deer Creek came into the game with a perfect game of 10-0 before the Broncos knocked them off.

Mustang put a run on the board in the first inning when Micaela Harcrow doubled down the left field line to score Mackenzie Donihoo.

For the next five innings the Broncos and Antlers were held in check.

Olivia Roberts pitched her way out of multiple threats by the Deer Creek offense.

In the second inning Olivia pitched out of a bases loaded no out jam to hold the Broncos 1-0 lead. Then in the third, Deer Creek had a runner on third with one out and Roberts again found her way out of the inning unharmed.

Lauryn Cottrell found herself in a jam in the fourth inning and got out of it with no damage.

“They worked to get us found balls. They let our defense back them up and that’s the biggest thing I can say there,” said Jamie Roberts. “They kept us in the game as far as keeping the ball in the park because Deer Creek is a fierce hitting ball club.”

Mustang would put six runs on the board in the sixth inning thanks to a two-run double by Makenzie Richards and a grand slam, second in as many games for Mustang, by Cassie Passwaters, her first varsity career home run.

“That was electric, I think all of the girls in the dugout wanted that for Cassie. That was a big moment for us and that just sealed the deal,” said coach Roberts.

Deer Creek would get one run in the top of the seventh, but it was too late the damage was already done.

Olivia Roberts earned the victory in the circle while the Broncos advanced to 2-1 on the season.