Can Mustang make history?

By Brody Feldmann

Rivalries cause people to do crazy things, and the Canadian County rivalry between Mustang and Yukon keep some residents from shopping in the nearby town.

It may sound crazy, but people around each town know at least one person who at one time in their life refused to shop in the neighboring town.

Mustang will travel north on Mustang Road next Friday to face off with the Millers for the 45th meeting between the two rivals.

This rivalry is among the nastiest rivalries in the state. Mustang leads the series 26-18 with a four-game winning streak, which hasn’t happened since 2003-06.

“Right now, we are just focused on our own mindset and what kind of team we want to be,” said head coach Jeremy Dombek. “It will be no different than what we’ve done for years.”

Mustang looks to do something that recent records show has never happened, win five in a row.

Yukon is in year two under head coach Jeremy Reed.

Reed and the Millers won four games a season ago to double their wins from the prior two seasons.

The Millers had one of the best athletes in the state lead its offense a year ago with Perry Olsen, now playing football at the Naval Academy.

This season the Millers believe they have a quarterback who may be able to run the offense at a more proficient level though in Jackson Young. Young brings an element that Olsen lacked, a passing game.

“The last kid went to Navy, a Division 1 quarterback. That kid last year was pretty good. We shut him down pretty good, but the next week how many did they score on Norman North,” said defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor. “I know this kid is a good athlete and it is his second year in the scheme.”

Yukon will come into the rivalry with a game under its belt after playing Edmond North in Zero Week and a slight understanding of what kind of team they have in 2018.

“They are going to have a real game under their belt. You can look at that two ways. They can get all of the first game jitters out of the way, but yet they are going to have real game film for us to watch,” Dombek said.

Mustang comes into the rivalry with only practices and a couple of scrimmages under its belt, but they also have history in its favor.

In the four consecutive victories, Mustang has outscored the Millers 145-70 on its way to dominant victories.

“Like every year they say they are better, but each year we have stopped them, and the scoreboard has shown that,” said defensive lineman Justin Wardlaw.

The Broncos will go into Week 1 with a new quarterback in Hayden Conrad. But, with the experience the Broncos bring back on the defensive side of the ball, Yukon will have a challenge to advance the ball down the field.

This is a game that you never want to miss and now with Reed’s leadership changing the culture at Yukon and Mustang coming off a down year, this is a must-see game in the first week of the season.

“It is always a tough game because of who it is. The fact that they are so unconventional offensively presents challenges and we are going to prepare the best we can. We have played pretty well in this game the last few years,” said Dombek.

With attendance averaging over 15,000 per matchup in stadiums that aren’t built to hold that many, you better show up early to get a parking spot and seat in the stadium.