Yukon school offers employees’ health fair

As Yukon school employees headed back to the classroom Thursday, many of them knew a little more about their health.

The school district teamed with Integris Canadian Valley Hospital for a free health fair for the district’s employees.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Jason Brunk said the school district has been working on the idea of a health fair for almost a year.

Brunk said a company initially approached the district last school year with hopes of creating a for-profit health fair.

He said the school district didn’t like the idea of soliciting sponsors to participate in a health fair but did like the idea of the health screenings.

After contacting Rex Van Meter, who is president of Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and is president of the school board, a plan was put into action where Integris would help provide vendors.

Thursday, more than 200 district employees lined up for blood-pressure checks, skin cancer screenings, pre-diabetes checks and other tests.

Vendors from about 30 organizations handed out information about their services, and at least one booth offered those visiting it an opportunity to make a smoothie by using a stationary bike.

Brunk said the school district believes in supporting its employees.

“We are always trying to take care of the whole person. We’re trying to make sure we think of them not only as employees, but as families. We are trying to make sure we are all taking care of ourselves,” Brunk said.

The idea of the health fair fits into that goal.

“We’re trying to do everything, from every angle, to make this a great place to work, and a place where they feel like we care about them as an individual,” he said.

The health fair is also a great recruiting tool, Brunk said.

“We all get so busy, so we try to make these things and several other things, available to our employees while they are at work,” he said.

The health fair, which was held at Yukon High School’s gymnasium, happened on Wednesday, the day before students returned to class.