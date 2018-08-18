Yukon dismantles Carl Albert in straight sets

Yukon got a taste of its potential Thursday when the Millerettes hosted 5A power Carl Albert on the volleyball court.

The Millerettes dominated the Titans in three sets winning the opening set 25-18, the second 25-16 and the third set 25-18.

“That was as good as we have played this year,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “We played to our potential. The energy was great and the execution was there on both offense and defense.”

Yukon never trailed in the match.

The Millerettes led 5-1, 10-6, 15-8 and 20-11 in the first set. They led 5-2, 10-5, 15-9 and 20-10 in the second set and led 5-1, 10-3, 15-9 and 20-12 in the third set.

“It was the first day of school and we had the football team there supporting us,” Allred said. “I thought we fed off of that energy and used it to our advantage. Carl Albert is a good team and I thought they played well. We had to earn everything tonight. Our communication was outstanding. This can be a jump start to the rest of our season because the girls got to see just how good we can be tonight.”

The victory propelled Yukon to a record of 4-4.

It was the second match of the week for Yukon. The first match didn’t go as well.

The Millerettes traveled to Edmond to take on Edmond Memorial and fell in three sets.

Yukon will have the weekend off and return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Norman North.