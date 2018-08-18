Rounding out the rest of the top five Yukon athletes

2.Owen Olsen, senior, football

Owen Olsen will be one of the best football players in the state this season.

For a number of years, Olsen had to live in his brother, Perry’s shadow. Perry has now taken his talents to the collegiate football ranks. It is now Owen’s time to shine.

Olsen will line up at defensive end and outside linebacker for the Miller defense this fall. He also will see a lot of time at the receiver position on offense.

With his size, speed and athleticism, Jeremy Reed and the Yukon coaching staff had no choice but to put the 6-foot-3 205-pound senior on both sides of the football.

Olsen will carry the burden of being a team captain and being a leader for the Yukon defense, which has high expectations in 2018. I believe he will embrace those roles and lead the Millers into one of the better years in their recent football history.

Look for Olsen to have a big year on both sides of the football and for him to be one of the reasons, Yukon sees a lot of success this fall.

3.Nollan Koon, senior, baseball

Nollan Koon has been a multi-sport athlete almost his life, but this year, Koon has decided to focus on baseball. Koon has a chance to do some amazing things in baseball at the next level, but before he moves on, he will have one more spring to do damage at Yukon.

Koon is Mr. Versatile when it comes to the baseball diamond. He can play catcher, third base and will also log some innings at first base. He is talented enough to have success at all three positions, but where he does the most damage is at the plate.

Koon has been Yukon’s lead-off hitter for two straight years and has been the key to the engine that is the Miller bats.

His overall speed won’t blow your socks off, but his baseball knowledge and his ability to get on base make him a threat at the top of the line-up. He also has power, which makes him one of the toughest outs in the state.

Look for Koon to have a strong spring for the Millers in his final year in the program and to go and do great things at the collegiate level.

Jackson Young, senior, football

Jackson Young has erupted onto the scene in the last year. Young will lead the Miller offense under center and replace one of the best quarterbacks in Yukon history in Perry Olsen. Young has the ability to be better than Olsen.

Young has emerged into one of the leaders of the Yukon football program and is a reason the coaching staff is high on this Miller team for 2018.

The senior quarterback will be asked to make the correct reads and even audible from play-to-play if he doesn’t like what the defense is giving him. His ability to throw and make plays with his feet will help the Millers get back to the postseason this fall.

The success of the Yukon football season will in many ways fall onto the shoulders of Young. I believe he is up for the task.

Kyla Davis, sophomore, track and field

You want to talk about young superstars? We have one right here in Yukon in Kyla Davis.

Kyla is one of the best pole vaulters in the state and will have a chance to win three state championships in the next three years.

Yukon track and field has a rich history and tradition, and Kyla is another layer in that history. Not only is her talent and skill level off the charts, but her demeanor and attitude is right there as well. The bigger the moment, the more relaxed and calm under pressure she is. It is that mentality that will allow her the chance to be a multiple-time state champion.

Look for Kyla to take her vaulting to the next level in the next three years and join Vernon Turner as a three-time state champion for Yukon track and field.