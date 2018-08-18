2018 YUKON FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Millers look to take next step

Going into his first season as the face of Yukon football, Jeremy Reed preached that changing the culture was his No. 1 goal.

It is safe to say Reed accomplished that goal in his inaugural season with the Millers. Yukon won four games, which was twice as many as the Millers had won the previous two years combined.

The Millers were within one yard of making the postseason and quarterback Perry Olsen became one of the most talked about players in the state.

The foundation was laid for future Yukon teams to build on and take the Miller program to new heights.

The 2018 version of Yukon football has a chance to do just that with more offensive weapons and a potentially dominating defense.

Reed and the Millers opened preseason practice on Aug. 6 and the Yukon coach was pleased with what he saw in that first week.

“It was great, possibly the best opening three days I have ever seen out of one of my teams,” Reed said. “The effort was tremendous. The execution was outstanding. It couldn’t have gone much better.”

Despite losing several key seniors to graduation from last year’s squad, Reed said he is excited to see what this team and this group of leaders can accomplish.

“We had a great nucleus last year,” Reed said. “But, anytime you are in year one, you are going to have pockets around the locker room that are still not bought in to our system. This year, I feel like everyone is bought in and ready to go. They all know and understand what is expected of them, the culture is stronger and the leadership is strong. We are way ahead of where we were last year.”

In many cases, a football team’s identity is developed throughout preseason practice and scrimmages. Yukon is no different.

Reed said he believes the identity of this team will come with more time on the field.

“Our identity is always going to be our core values (fight, finish, faith),” Reed said. “It’s too early to tell the type of identity we will have on the field. I do think we have a little bit of an idea just cause we can do more in spring ball and in team camp now. We have a good idea of what we have.”

For the first time in several decades, Yukon will not open the regular season with Mustang. The Millers will take on the Broncos in Week One at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Miller Stadium but that will be Yukon’s second game of the season.

The Millers will host Edmond North at 7 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium in a Zero Week game. Tickets for the game will be $5. The ticket prices for the Mustang game will be $7 for everyone except for senior citizens, which will be $5. All other home games for Yukon will be $5.