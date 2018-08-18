2018 YUKON FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Game-by-game prediction for 2018 schedule

With the Yukon football team opening its 2018 season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Edmond North on Zero Week, we go game-by-game and predict the score and winner from each match up for the Millers.

Week Zero:

Yukon vs. Edmond North 7 p.m. Friday

There might be a few early season jitters that Yukon has to deal with in the first quarter, but this game will come down to the Millers being the better team. Yukon coach Jeremy Reed will have to sit this game out after getting ejected in the second half against Westmoore in Week 10 last year, but that won’t slow the Millers against the Huskies.

Look for the score to be close through the opening quarter, but for the Millers to pull away in the second half and cruise to a 1-0 start.

Yukon 38

Edmond North 14

Week One:

Yukon vs. Mustang 7 p.m. Aug. 31

There is not a nastier rivalry in the state of Oklahoma than Yukon and Mustang. The bad blood doesn’t stop with the schools. It seeps into the communities and into the business world. For the past four years, it has been the Broncos who have not only gotten the best of the Millers, but have done so in dominating fashion.

This is the year Yukon will turn the tide on Mustang. I believe the Millers possess the better football team this year and that they are tired of being controlled in the Canadian County Bedlam series. Yukon improves to 2-0 with a victory over the Broncos.

Yukon 24

Mustang 16

Week Two:

Yukon vs. Moore 7 p.m. Sept. 7

Coming off of an emotional victory over Mustang, there is potential for Yukon to come out sluggish against Moore. I predict that will happen, but the Millers will quickly right the ship.

I don’t believe the Lions’ offense will be able to put enough points on the board to give them a realistic chance at an upset. Yukon will score enough points and squeeze out a win to improve to 3-0.

Yukon 21

Moore 17

Week Three:

Bye

Week Four:

Yukon vs. Norman 7 p.m. Sept. 21 (Homecoming)

After a week off to get healthy and get prepped for district play, Yukon will come out on fire against Norman. I don’t expect this one to be close.

I predict the Millers will dominate on both sides of the ball and this one will be put to bed early. Yukon improves to 4-0.

Yukon 49

Norman 14

Week Five:

Yukon at Edmond Santa Fe 7 p.m. Sept. 28

Yukon will play its first game on the road in its final game in September against district rival Edmond Santa Fe. The Millers owe the Timberwolves after a gut-wrenching loss at Miller Stadium last season that kept Yukon out of the playoffs.

This will be a close game and again come down to the last few possessions. Look for the Millers to make the plays down the stretch this year and turn the tide on Edmond Santa Fe. Yukon improves to 5-0 with a sneaky win on the road.

Yukon 31

Edmond Santa Fe 28

Week Six:

Yukon vs. Jenks 7 p.m. Oct. 5

This is where the undefeated season comes to an end for the Millers. Jenks is not near the powerhouse they were in the late 1990s or early to mid-2000s, but the Trojans are still a powerhouse.

Yukon will keep the game close, but in the end, Jenks will have too much firepower and hand the Millers their first loss of 2018 at 5-1.

Jenks 34

Yukon 21

Week Seven:

Yukon at Westmoore 7 p.m. Oct. 12

Along with the Edmond Santa Fe match up, this game will be must-see action between the Millers and Jaguars.

Westmoore lost a ton of talent from last year’s roster, but they will reload and have another solid group in 2018.

Yukon was throttled by Westmoore in the final game of the season a year ago, but this year will be different. It will be a tight game, but as they did at Edmond Santa Fe, I predict the Millers will find a way to win late and improve to 6-1.

Yukon 27

Westmoore 23

Week Eight:

Yukon vs. Broken Arrow 7 p.m. Oct. 18 (Senior Night)

This will be a tough match up for the Millers on Senior Night. Broken Arrow will be the most talented team on Yukon’s schedule.

The Millers will play with a lot of emotion and pride against the Tigers, but in the end, Broken Arrow will be too much for Yukon. Look for the Tigers to pull away in the second half and drop the Millers’ record to 6-2.

Broken Arrow 38

Yukon 20

Week Nine:

Yukon at Enid 7 p.m. Oct. 26

The Millers will rebound from their second loss of the season in a big way against Enid. The Plainsmen will be no match for Yukon on either side of the ball and the Millers will cruise to an easy victory,

Yukon will improve to 7-2 going into their final game of the regular season.

Yukon 42

Enid 17

Week 10:

Yukon at Edmond Memorial 7 p.m. Nov. 2

This game will be much like the Norman game earlier in the season. Yukon will dominate Edmond Memorial from start to finish and solidify itself as a No. 3 seed in the postseason. The Millers will head into the 6A-1 playoffs with a regular season record of 8-2.

Yukon 52

Edmond Memorial 10