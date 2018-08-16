Red vs White success

By Brody Feldmann

Pads were popping, whistles were blowing, and footballs were flying.

Mustang football held its annual Red vs. White scrimmage on Saturday at Bronco Stadium.

The big questions since spring ball has been “how will the offense look?” The Broncos answered that question Saturday.

Lining up against one of the best defenses that the Broncos will see all season, the offense hit for many explosive plays leading to touchdowns.

“I thought it went well. Of course, it could be a lot cleaner, but we did a lot of good things,” offensive coordinator Aso Pogi said. “I have really high expectations for this group. I think we have enough talent here to do some special things.”

Mustang showed that its offense is going to be a high powered, up-tempo well-oiled machine by the time Week One rolls around in just two weeks.

“I go back and look at the Red/White games that we’ve had in the last four or five years and we just had a lot of explosive plays. We are throwing and catching the ball as good as we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said head coach Jeremy Dombek.

At the quarterback position, with the battle still ongoing, Haden White and Hayden Conrad played well. White tossed three touchdown passes while Conrad threw for four.

Yes, the offense had success against the defense, but the defense was put in certain situations that favored the offense, such as goal line situations and 7-on-7 situations.

The Mustang defense held the offensive running game down most of the day.

“Our defense made great plays too. We had a hard time running the football. There is no doubt about it, our defense is very stout against the run,” said Dombek.

Under Gaylor, that is a key emphasis for his defenses. He wants to stop the offense on the ground and make them try to beat him through the air.

“I thought our run fits were really good overall. I was really pleased with our run fits and our eye discipline,” said defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor said.

That is when he will get aggressive and send pressure from all different angles to confuse the offensive line and quarterbacks.

Mustang’s defense will be asked to do a lot for the Broncos early on in the season to help them be successful.

The Broncos defense brings back a lot of experience from a year ago, so they are ready for the challenge.

Mustang will head to Bixby on Friday to face off with the Spartans in a half game. The Broncos had a bad outing last season in Bixby, so they hope to redeem themselves this season.

“I remember last year and we didn’t play very well. This year we have a lot of guys back and a load of experience. I expect us to go up there and play well,” Gaylor said. “We need to treat this like a ball game. I know it doesn’t count as a win or a loss, but we need to go up there against a very good Bixby team and go be physical.”