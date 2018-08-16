Mustang celebrates Farmers Market Week

By Chris Eversole

Wildhorse Gardens and Market was busier than normal on Saturday at the pavilions between the Town Center and community garden.

The organization celebrated National Farmers Market Week with food trucks, music from the crew from the Mustang Senior Center and advice provided by Canadian County Master Gardeners.

Kids activities included face painting, bubbles, coloring and painting gourds and rocks.

Vendors, including the community garden organization, sold produce and homemade products.

Merchants and organizations that contributed items for raffles included All American Bank, Board & Brush, Boomerang Diner, Canadian County Master Gardeners, Cossey Meat, Family Video, Fluffy Mustaches Pet Grooming, Klassic Kut’z, Mustang Flowers, Mustang Orange Leaf, Mustang Walmart, Papa Murphy’s, Pebble Creek Golf Course, Starbucks and the Spice Rack.

The market is open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays at the Mustang Town Center pavilions through the end of August.

It takes a two-week break for the Labor Day weekend and Western Days and resumes for the last two Saturdays of September.