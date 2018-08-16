Mustang Blocks the Millers

By Brody Feldmann

On Aug. 7 head coach Steve Hajek sat in the locker room after a dominating three sets to none victory over Moore and promised his team would place at the Norman Tournament.

That is exactly what the Mustang Lady Broncos volleyball team did over the weekend when they finished 4-1, which is good for second place.

“I am very excited. Our girls stepped up, we had a couple of long matches on Friday. We had some five matchers, but the girls never gave up,” said Hajek.

Friday was a long tough day for the Broncos as they played three matches and had to go five sets in two of the three.

Mustang prevailed through the challenge with a 3-0 record with victories over Norman (3-2), Ponca City (3-0) and Carl Albert (3-2).

In the first set of the two five set matches, Mustang fell behind early with losses in the first set.

Against Carl Albert, Mustang fell behind 0-2 before winning the next three sets to advance to the gold bracket.

“We played great ball in the last three games. I was very proud of them. It is a different mentality, I think these girls are starting to believe they can do it,” Hajek said.

Saturday, the Broncos faced off with Canadian County rival Yukon in the semifinals. The Millerettes jumped out to a one set to none lead before the Broncos rattled off three straight set victories to advance to the championship against Deer Creek.

“We dropped the first set. Again, the girls never gave up and they continued to grind and took the next three, which moved us on to the finals against Deer Creek,” Hajek said.

Deer Creek finished the Broncos in three straight sets, 0-3, to send the Lady Broncos home with the silver.

“We just couldn’t pull it off. It was a good match. They fought hard all week and never gave up and believed in themselves all week,” said Hajek.

The success on the weekend moved the Broncos record to 5-1 on the season. For reference, it took the Broncos 11 games a year ago to reach the five-win mark.

Madi Hajek was named to the All-Tournament team for the Broncos after a solid showing all weekend.