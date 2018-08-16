Mother nature allows the Lady Broncos to finally hit the field

By Brody Feldmann

Mother Nature gave way long enough for the Mustang softball team to step on the field for the first time during the regular season last Thursday.

Mustang traveled to Guthrie to kick off the season against the 5A Lady Blue Jays.

“It felt great. These girls have been working hard for weeks and it is fun that they can go out there and compete. It was a beautiful evening to go out and compete,” said head coach Jamie Roberts.

It didn’t take long for the Broncos to strike first. Olivia Roberts, clean-up hitter, connected with a grand slam in the first inning to give the Broncos a 4-0 lead just four batters into the season.

“The bats just came in hot,” Roberts said.

The grand slam was setup by a leadoff double from Mackenzie Donihoo, single from Mallory McCoy and a walk by Micaela Harcrow.

“Olivia Roberts had a grand slam in the first inning that put us up 4-0 and that was a pretty big moment. She also got the pitching victory with a shutout,” said Roberts.

Mustang would add four more runs in the second inning with singles from Donihoo, Harcrow and Roberts followed with a double by Makenzie Richards and a triple from Payton Henry.

Roberts’ grand slam helped not only the team pick up the victory but herself as she was the pitcher who picked up the victory in the circle. She finished the night throwing four innings only giving up one hit, one walk and collecting one strikeout.

“We are proud of her. She led by example and that is what we want, especially from our seniors. We were happy to see her to have a big day like that in the circle and at the plate,” said Roberts.

Harcrow pitched a hitless fifth inning in the run rule shortened game. Harcrow collected one strikeout and gave up two walks, but no hits.

The victory put the Broncos at 1-0 in the very early stages of the season, but the Broncos are hoping that mother nature will cooperate and they can get back on the field very soon.