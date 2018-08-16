Lady Timberwolves claw out a victory over Lady Broncos

By Brody Feldmann

Norman North was just a little too much for the Lady Broncos volleyball team on Tuesday.

Mustang fell three sets to none to the Lady Timberwolves on the road. The loss was the second for the season and the second in a row for the Mustang volleyball team.

“It couldn’t have been any closer,” head coach Steve Hajek said.

It may have been a three-set sweep, but the sets couldn’t have been any more competitive. The Broncos battled until the very last point of each set losing 23-25, 23-25 and 25-27.

Mustang gave away too many points on self-inflicted mistakes during the night.

But, teams don’t win every game and the Broncos will look to make this loss a successful loss by learning from their mistakes.

“The biggest thing is that we had too many errors. We competed, but we had a mental breakdown,” Hajek said.

Mustang falls to 5-2 on the season and find themselves in a situation that calls for a gut check. If this program has taken the next step that so many believe, this is the time to show that they will prevail from this losing streak and get back to winning matches.

“We are just going to keep our heads up. We aren’t going to dwell, we know that we are going to have losses,” said Hajek. “We know the losses are going to come. We just have to minimize the losses and learn how to learn from our mistakes and adapt on the court.”

The Lady Broncos have a week between the Norman North game and their next game on the road against Edmond Memorial next Tuesday. Mustang will work to learn from the mistakes that hurt them on Tuesday and look to find consistency to help them close out close matches.

“We had our opportunities to win. We just couldn’t close out the match. We our having problems closing out close matches,” said Hajek.