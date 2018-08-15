Yukon library’s summer reading program rocked, officials say

From crawly bugs to painted rocks, the Mabel C. Fry Library was teeming with children over the summer.

Libarian Sara Schieman said this year’s summer reading program rocked. Literally.

This year’s theme was “Libraries Rock,” and part of that meant bringing in a geologist to talk about the earth and various types of rocks. Teens got an opportunity to paint rocks, and another group of children learned how various sounds interacts to create music … rock music.

Schieman said 297 children signed up for this year’s early literacy program, while 766 signed for the children’s program that is geared toward those in first- through fifth-grades.

“Some come for the programs, some come just to do the reading contests,” Schieman said.

In all, almost 1,100 children participated in the various summer programs.

“That’s a bunch of kids. We checked books out like wildfire, which is great,” she said.

In addition, 233 teenagers signed up for the young adults program. That program is geared to those entering sixth-grade to those who are high school seniors.

Schieman said the teens read more than 3,000 hours worth of books.

“That’s a pretty good amount of hours,” she said.

In addition, there were several special events, including a visit from the Oklahoma City Rolling Thunder Book Bus.

“It’s a nice thing they do. The kids think it is awesome,” Schieman said.

The Thunder bus provides each child with a free book.

One addition to this year’s program was a Wall of Fame. When some one competed 10 books, they received a certificate that they could either take home or put on the wall above the library checkout counter for everyone to see.

Schieman said that idea went over well, with more than dozens of certificates on the wall.

This year’s participation was about the same as last year’s, Schieman said.

She also said that all three programs were close to their maximum levels.

Last year, the library’s busiest day saw just over 1,000 patrons visit. This year, the highest number was 957.

On average, 479 people visited the library every day in June. The numbers for July have not been released as of yet.

If you look over the year, 413 people, on average, visited the library each day between July 1 and June 30.

Those numbers don’t appear to be declining this year, she said.