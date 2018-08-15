Yukon family opens entertainment venue for small children

Having four grandchildren under the age of two proved to be the motivation for an area family to team with their daughter to open their new business in Yukon.

Murray’s Play Place and Party Room will celebrate its opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and then will formally open to the public on Saturday, said David Williams, who along with his wife, Sherri, and daughter Raelyn Jones, own and operate the center.

Jones, who lives in Yukon, will eventually serve as the manager. She recently had a baby.

Williams said the facilities will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturdays and Sundays are normally reserved for private parties.

“When you book a party with us, you get the place to yourself,” Williams said.

There will be multiple party times available.

“It is a stay and play,” Williams said, pointing out that it is not a daycare.

Parents are expected to stay while their children play.

The facility will offer a coffee bar, water and free wireless connections. There also is a snack area.

He said families can buy either a daily admission, or they can purchase monthly memberships.

The daily admission is $8.50 for the first child and $5 for the second. For each additional child, the cost is $2.50. Memberships are available for $49.99 per month.

Afterschool specials also will be available.

Murray’s is geared toward children who are toddlers through six years old.

Williams said he saw a need for a place that caters to younger children.

The playroom is more than 90 percent padded for toddlers, includes a playhouse, grocery area, slides and other fun activities.

Williams’ granddaughter, Lynden, 2, was enjoying herself as she checked out groceries and romped on the rubberized play areas.

“We went to one that was similar and thought it was great,” he said. “Yukon is the perfect place to have one.”

Murray’s may also offer story time and craft time. There also are plans to host movie events.

“The focus is on mom and the kids. Give them a place to go and have fun,” Williams said.

He said there is a need for this type of facility.

“This is a place for small children.”

Murray’s is at 1109 S. Cornwell. The phone number is 265-3466.