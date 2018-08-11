Yukon’s top-30 current athletes Nos. 6-10 revealed

In a six-week series, I am revealing my top-30 current athletes at Yukon High School.

I am releasing five per week counting down from 30.

Here are Nos. 6-10:

Tyler Dechant, senior, boys basketball and boys track and field

Tyler Dechant is one of the most underrated athletes walking the halls at Yukon High School. He’s also one of the most athletic. Dechant had a strong junior year on the basketball court and in the jumping competitions for the track and field team.

His versatile skillset gives Yukon boys basketball coach Kevin Ritter options with his line-up when Dechant is on the floor. He’s long and rangy enough and has enough quickness to play both inside and out. Look for Dechant to continue to improve and have a strong senior year for Miller basketball. With a year of varsity experience under his belt, he now knows what to expect at the 6A level.

On the track and field side of the fence, Dechant understands exactly what he is doing. He made the transition of losing Vernon Turner a little easier to swallow with his performance in the high jump last spring and also turned heads in the long jump. Look for Dechant to shine even brighter this spring and have a chance to get on some medal stands before it’s all said and done.

Karson Price, senior, boys basketball

Karson Price became a hot commodity as a junior last year for the Yukon boys basketball team. Price’s athletic ability made him almost a “must-see” player for the Millers.

He showed the ability to score with his outside shooting and his ability to get to the rim and is fearless when he goes into the paint.

Look for Price to continue that development and have an even stronger senior year in the second year of Ritter’s system.

I expect Price to be considered for numerous postseason honors this year and help lead Yukon boys basketball to the next level.

Jakoby Kopepasah, senior, football

Jakoby Kopepasah could be one of the scariest football players in the state of Oklahoma this fall. When you combine his size and skillset, he has ability to dominate a football game on the defensive line.

As a junior, he broke out and turned some heads with his ability to stop the run and get to the quarterback but expect to see a lot more of that as a senior.

The defensive line is coming into the 2018 season with high expectations and Kopepasah is one of the biggest reasons why. The success that the Millers’ defense will have this fall will rest heavily on his shoulders.

Look for Kopepasah to have a big year for Yukon and help get the Millers back to the postseason.

Sidney Benge, senior, volleyball

Sidney Benge is one of the more exciting athletes at Yukon High School. Benge has seen Yukon volleyball grow from its infancy stages to being a team to be reckoned with across the state.

Benge was a key cog in the Millerettes’ run to the regional championship a year ago. Look for Benge to continue her success and to get the Yukon volleyball program to the state tournament.

Benge is a versatile player that can play every position on the court for Yukon coach Rachel Allred. She will be counted on as a leader and a heavy contributor.

Zach Snow, junior, boys soccer

Not a lot of people know about Yukon soccer player Zach Snow. Maybe it’s because most of the Millers’ matches take place late in the evening with the weather usually cold and windy but I encourage Yukon sports fans to come out and watch this young man in action.

Snow has the ability to score from almost anywhere on the pitch. His footwork with the ball makes him a hard player to stop when he’s coming right at you and he has the ability to find the open spot, so his teammates can give him a chance to put the ball in the net.

Look for Snow to have a strong junior year and to get the boys soccer program back to the postseason.