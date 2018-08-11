Yukon woman has history with group

While most of the volunteers with Volunteer Christian Builders, who are in Yukon, this week working on the Good Fight Church call places like Pottsboro, Texas, and Batesville, Arkansas, their home, one volunteer was home.

Joan Allen and her husband moved to Yukon in October after having lived in Arlington, Texas.

Her son and daughter live in the area. The children encouraged their parents to move a little closer to them.

The Allens live at Spanish Cove.

Allen said she served for several years as secretary for Volunteer Christian Builders, and saw an opportunity to continue her volunteer work when they arrived for this project.

“I said, ‘I’m coming, ready or not,’” she said.

The 81-year-old was moving aluminum studs to be cut to the right dimensions on Monday.

She also helped do some cleanup work.

“I told everyone ‘Come up to Yukon to see me, but go to work for the Lord,” Allen said.

Allen said besides being the retired secretary for the organization, she also was on the ceiling crew for several years.