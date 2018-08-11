Yukon limits transfers to district

The Yukon School Board approved the transfer requests of 196 students during its meeting Monday.

Most of those were children of new school district employees or students who had attended Banner School.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the district always makes space available for the district’s employees.

This year, the transfers are coming from places like Mustang, Edmond, Putnam City, Kingfisher and Oklahoma City.

Simeroth said Yukon doesn’t normally take open transfers other than children of employees or from dependent schools.

That is the case with about 25 students who are transferring in from Banner and Riverside schools.

Banner and Riverside both have students who attend up to eighth grade. They then have the options of transferring to any high school in Oklahoma.

The district also accepts transfer requests for high school students who may already have been attending Yukon schools, but were forced to move due to family reasons.

Simeroth said the district wants to allow those students an opportunity to finish their school career with their classmates, if possible.

The Yukon district stopped accepting general open transfers about two years ago.

“In fact, (we) canceled around 200 open transfers and had to return them back to their district of residence,” Simeroth said.

That was the result of the community’s growing population and to ensure there would be sufficient resources to provide for students living within the district.

Officials have estimated that Yukon’s enrollment in the 2018-19 school year will be more than 9,500. That is a 2½ percent increase over last year.

Simeroth said recently that Yukon is averaging between 2 and 2½ percent in growth each year.

To prepare for that increase, Yukon is expected to begin construction in January on an intermediate school that will house fourth- through sixth-grade students. It will be located at the corner of Mustang Road and Britton Road.

Board members, during a special meeting Monday, looked at initial plans for the school and gave ideas about the design. The meeting was held just before the regular monthly meeting.

Simeroth said Monday he expects to have preliminary designs available for the public to view in September or October.

He anticipates seeking bids for the project this fall.