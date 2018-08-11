Volleyball drops opener to OKC Storm

Despite holding a late lead in all three sets, the Yukon volleyball team lost three sets to none Tuesday to the OKC Storm in its season-opener.

In the first set, Yukon led 20-15 before falling 26-24. In the second set, the Millerettes led 15-14 before losing 25-22 and in the third set, Yukon led 21-13 before falling 25-23.

“We couldn’t keep a lead,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “Especially, in the third set.”

Yukon controlled the first set for the most part. The Millerettes trailed the Storm 5-4 early, came back to take a 10-9 lead and led 15-14 and then built a cushion but couldn’t hold off the pesky Storm squad.

In the second set, Yukon led 5-3 early, 10-9 and 15-14 before the Storm started to take control. In the third set, the Storm jumped out to an early 5-2 lead but the Millerettes dominated through the middle points. However, they couldn’t close the Storm out and faltered down the stretch.

“Overall, we didn’t play bad,” Allred said. “We have six new varsity starters, so we are still working a lot of different people in different spots. It’s good to start this early. It showed some of our weaknesses and some of our strengths. We need to finish better and communicate on defense. Our serve/receive needs to be a lot better.”

Allred said Yukon will get to work in practice to fix their mistakes.

“We put too many free balls over the net,” Allred said. “That’s not the type of volleyball we play. They (OKC Storm) are a good team. We have to give them credit but our mentality to finish needs to get better. It starts in practice. We need to be more competitive in practice.”

Yukon is competing in the Norman tournament this weekend and will travel to Edmond Memorial Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match up with the Bulldogs.