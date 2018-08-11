Southwest Covenant dominates Weatherford in opener

It didn’t take long for the Southwest Covenant volleyball team to get going Thursday in the season-opening match against Weatherford.

The Patriots steamrolled the Eagles in the opening 25-12 and went on to take a three sets to one win to start the year.

“I thought we were up-and-down tonight,” Southwest Covenant coach Samantha Lindsey said. “We haven’t been practicing very long. We are on the right track, we just need more consistency.”

Southwest Covenant dropped the second set 27-25 but came back to win the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-18.

“We alternated setters in the second set and they caught us off guard a little bit,” Lindsey said. “I thought we responded well in the third set, especially when we gave up the big lead. We started playing sloppy but we pulled together and were able to get the win.”

In the first set, the Patriots led 5-0, 10-3, 15-4 and 20-8. In the second set, they led most of the way but struggled to put the set away when they had a chance. Southwest Covenant led 5-3, Weatherford led 10-8, the Patriots led 15-13 and the Eagles then took a 20-19 advantage. SWC had a chance to win the set leading 24-23 but Weatherford made plays to steal the set away.

In the third set, Southwest Covenant had 20-13 lead and saw it evaporate with Weatherford tying the score at 21-21. The Patriots responded and earned the victory.

In the fourth set, Soutwest Covenant was in control and sealed the victory.

“I thought our blocking was really good tonight,” Lindsey said. “That is one area we needed to improve from last year and we looked good in that department tonight.”

Southwest Covenant is competing in the Clinton tournament this weekend.