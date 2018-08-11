Cross country releases 2018 schedule

The Yukon cross country team has released its fall schedule. The Millers and Millerettes will host an Alumni and Community Run at 6 p.m. Thursday at Yukon High School.

The Yukon harriers will then compete against rival Mustang in the annual Canadian County Cross Country Clash at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 27 to kick-off Yukon/Mustang Week.

The regular season will open at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 with the Paul Parent Jamboree at Woodson Park. Yukon will then travel to Guthrie for the Cottonwood Flats Invitational at 8 a.m. Sept. 7.

Next up on the schedule will be the OK Runner Classic at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Norman Sports Complex. The Millers and Millerettes will then compete in the More Lions Cross Country Invitational at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 20 at First Moore Baptist Church.

The Yukon harriers will then host the Yukon-Run Enduro Classic at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 27 at Woodson Park. The Millers and Millerettes will then head across the state to compete in the Ram Rendezvous at 3:15 p.m. Oct. 4 at Mohawk Park in Tulsa.

Yukon will compete in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Meet on Oct. 9 at Deer Creek. The regional meet will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 in either Tulsa or Norman with the 6A state cross country meet taking place at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Edmond Santa Fe.