El Reno father charged in 3-year-old son’s death

The father of a 3-year-old El Reno boy, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The charge was filed Friday morning in Canadian County District Court.

Adam Daniel Kolar, 33, is accused in the Aug. 2 death of Ryker Kolar.

Ryker was found inside his father’s pickup on the afternoon of Aug. 2 by a friend who had gone to Adam Kolar’s home to repair an air conditioner.

Officials believe the child may have been inside the vehicle for up to six hours, based on a video showing that Adam Kolar had visited a local retailer at 11 a.m., but did not have the child with him.

The court documents claim that Kolar failed to provide adequate care, shelter, medical care and/or supervision by leaving the child unattended in a vehicle for several hours on a hot day while Kolar was under the influence of alcohol or some other intoxicating substance.

According to the police report, the child was found buckled into his car seat. He had a body temperature of 105.9 degrees when found.

Authorities believe the child died from cardiac arrest and that he likely suffered a heat stroke.

Kolar is being held in the Canadian County jail without bail.