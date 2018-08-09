Woman accused of manslaughter in crash

An Oklahoma City woman remains in the Oklahoma County jail accused of running over the passenger of a motorcycle and fleeing the scene.

Brianne Risher, 38, is accused of manslaughter, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, transporting an open container of beer and transporting an open container of alcohol.

She also is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oklahoma City police say Risher is accused in the death of Dustie Hart, 36, of Mustang, who died in a traffic accident early Sunday.

According to Officer Megan Morgan, an Oklahoma City police spokesperson, Dustie Hart was the passenger on a motorcycle being driven by her husband, Kelis Hart, on State Highway 152 when their vehicle was clipped by an Altima driven by Risher.

Morgan said the Altima driver did not stop, so the motorcycle driver followed the vehicle, eventually pulling in front and slamming on his brakes in an attempt to stop the car.

Once the Altima came to a stop, Hart allegedly confronted Risher.

During the confrontation, Risher accelerated from the scene, striking the motorcycle and Dustie Hart, Morgan said.

An off-duty police officer who came upon the scene stopped to render aid to Dustie Hart, as did a passerby.

Later, Risher returned to the scene, but struck the off-duty officer’s vehicle, as well as the witness’s car before crashing into a ditch, authorities said.

Dustie Hart died enroute to the hospital, Morgan said.

Risher’s bond had not been set as of Wednesday.