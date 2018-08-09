Mustang Volleyball opens season in dominant fashion

By Brody Feldmann

With school just a week away, Mustang sports hit the playing field Tuesday with the Lady Broncos volleyball team defeating Moore.

The Lady Lions have been a thorn in the Broncos’ side the last couple of years on the court, but that was not the case this go-around.

“We do have certain teams that, for some reason are just a thorn in our backside. Moore is one of them we play them a lot. We know them and just for whatever reason – this year to come out and take them in three is a huge stepping stone for us,” head coach Steve Hajek said.

Mustang opened the season with a dominant performance sweeping Moore in three sets to none: 25-15, 25-16 and 25-10.

“I am happy that we got the win. Game one and two was a little slow, but you could see in game three that we were playing at a different tempo,” said Hajek. “We are just trying to get them to play like that all the time.”

It took Mustang five games to pick up its first victory last season. So, getting the first win under the belt in game one this season was a confidence builder for the team.

One could point at the depth on the roster this season for the quick start. Last season, the Broncos success really rode on the shoulders of one or two individuals each game.

The depth is what helped the Broncos close the second set after Moore went on a five-point run. Hajek called a timeout and calmed the team down to close out the set and put the Broncos in a great position to finish the sweep, which they did the next set.

“I told them that they are so worried about who they are playing, and we just need to worry about our game. I pulled them in and calmed them down a little bit,” Hajek said.

The third set of the game was Mustang’s best showing of the night, and the Broncos buried the Lions quickly with a 25-10 set

victory.

Mustang travels to Norman this weekend to compete in the Norman Tournament and hope to bring home hardware.

The Lady Broncos won’t be back at home until Aug. 28, when they host Norman.