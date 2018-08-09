Mustang football takes on fall camp

By Brody Feldmann

It is football season in Oklahoma.

Mustang football began fall camp on Monday, along with the rest of Oklahoma.

“We are glad it is here that is for sure,” head coach Jeremy Dombek said.

This season is opposite from last year, when the Broncos had a lot of familiar faces on the offensive side of the ball and all new faces on the defensive side of the ball.

“Offensively I am really excited, and I’m proud of the amount of reps we are receiving in practice,” Dombek said.

This year Mustang has most of its starters returning for defense while offensively Mustang will have only three returning starters and they all are on the offensive line.

It isn’t a secret that we are behind the eight ball right now due to hiring a new offensive coordinator in July and having to come in and teach a whole new offense,” said Aso Pogi, offensive coordinator.

Along with all of the new faces, Pogi runs a whole new offensive scheme.

The Broncos are inserting the new offense as fast as they can retain the information, but the coaches don’t want to overload the players in week one of fall camp.

By the time week one of the season comes around Pogi hopes to have at least 85 percent of the offense installed. Then 100 percent installed by week three.

“These past few days have just been information overload for the kids. We have really loaded them up on a lot of information, and we are trying to get them to retain it and then be able to react,” Pogi said.

Defensively, the Broncos are sharpening their skills on the defense they already know since they do have so many returning starters on that side of the ball.

“You can really see the retention level on the defensive side of the ball. I know it is kind of funny, but you don’t hear (defensive coordinator Adam) Gaylor griping as much as you usually do,” Dombek said laughing.

Mustang has another familiar face, with Jeremy Harper being rehired at the inside linebacker coach. Harper came to Mustang with Dombek and left two years ago to coach at Allen High School.

Mustang is 22 days away from taking the field against the Yukon Millers in Canadian County Bedlam.