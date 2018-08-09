Hagan, who started on council in 1996, honored

By Chris Eversole

The Mustang City Council gave a heartfelt goodbye on Tuesday to Linda Hagan, who resigned from the council last month for health reasons.Council member Darrell Noblitt, who served with Hagan when he was on council from 2002 to 2005, noted that Hagan had been part of many accomplishments while serving on council over two spans, beginning in 1996.

“Your fingerprints are all over much of the changes in the city,” he said.

Mayor Jess Schweinberg presented Hagan with flowers.

“Linda, you’re an awesome lady, and we’re going to miss you,” Schweinberg said when the council accepted Hagan’s resignation last month.

Noblitt noted that the city has received only one application for Hagan’s seat.

He pleaded for active people – such as presidents of homeowners’ associations and coaches – to apply.

The city had only one applicant for two vacancies it filled earlier this year – with Noblitt from Ward VI and DeAnna Pratt from Ward I.

“We need a lot more people to run for these offices,” he said.

The council is still seeking applications to fill Hagan’s seat, which represents Ward V.

The ward lies between State Highway 152 and SW 89th Street and east of Czech Hall Road to just past Mustang Road.

The new council member will serve until the city’s general election next year, when voters will choose someone to complete the term. The term ends in 2020.

Applicants should include their address and state how long they have lived there.

The deadline for applying by mail or through hand delivery is 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17.

The address is City of Mustang, 1501 N. Mustang Road, Mustang, OK 73064, Attn: Lisa Martin, City Clerk.

The council expects to vote on the applications at its Sept. 4 meeting, and the new council member will take office immediately, City Manager Timothy Rooney said.