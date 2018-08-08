Yukon FFA hosts 17th annual IPRA rodeo

The Yukon FFA saddled up its 17th annual Yukon FFA Rodeo Friday and Saturday at the Yukon Round-Up Club Arena.

The rodeo is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association, so there was money earned throughout the weekend.

In the bareback bronc event, Clayton Lawson took first place with a score of 86.5. He won $405. A.J. Yocham and Preston Minson each scored 71 and they each received $135.

The bull riding champion was Caleb McCaslin, who scored an 86.5 and took home $405. Westin Wilson came in second with an 85 and won $243. Rylie Jeffries took third with an 84 and brought home $162.

In the saddle bronc, Blaine Stacy scored a 67 and brought home $585.

In the tie-down roping competition, Twister Smith took first with a time of 9.9 seconds and took home $432. Kiel Rowan had a time of 10.3 and brought home $324. Kerry Burks Jr. had a time of 10.8 and won $216 and Clay White finished with a time of 11.6 and won $108.

In cowgirl barrel racing, Jeannie McKee had a time of 16.95 seconds and won $432. Leslie Smalygo had a time of 16.98 and took home $324. Kris Burden finished with a time of 17.3 and won $216 and Mia Belcher had a time of 17.33 and brought home $108.

In the team-roping competition, Brent Mibb and Roy Shoop took first with a time of 5.1 seconds. They each won $468. Clay Shoop and Ryan Tittle took second with a time of 6.0 and took home $351 each. Rob Holland and J.D. Holland had a time of 6.3 and each won $234 and Paul Hefner and Billy Barned finished with a time of 7.1 and took home $117 each.

In the cowgirl breakaway, Angela Chaffin took first with a time of 2.7 seconds and won $522. Taylor Munsell finished with a time of 3.1 and won $391.50. Jimmie Bryant had a time of 4.7 and won $261 and Amy Williams finished with a time of 5.0 and won $130.50.