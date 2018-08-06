Yukon firefighter faces second DUI charge

A probationary Yukon firefighter has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation after being arrested for the second time in less than eight months on allegations of drunken driving.

Andrew Marshall Davis, 30, of Yukon, was arrested Thursday after Oklahoma City officers responded to reports of a three-vehicle accident.

Authorities said Davis appeared intoxicated, and officers conducting a field sobriety test smelled alcohol on Davis’s breath.

Davis has been with the Yukon Fire Department since October. He previously served as a volunteer in the Richland District.

According to a police report, Davis was driving a pickup that rear-ended another car, prompting that car to crash into a third vehicle.

According to the police report, said Davis failed several tests before being placed under arrest.

He also initially agreed to take a breath test, but then changed his mind

Inside Davis’s vehicle, officers said they found several empty beer cans.

Officials with the Yukon Fire Department said they are aware of Davis’s arrest and are conducting an internal investigation.

Yukon Fire Chief Sean Vogt said he was notified of the incident early Friday and immediately suspended him.

Davis’s last day on duty was Wednesday. He had been scheduled to return to work on Saturday, but was suspended as soon as Vogt learned of the arrest.

Davis was one of four firefighters who were hired in October. His probationary period is set to end in early October.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Davis has been arrested for DUI.

He also was arrested early Jan. 6 after Yukon officers received reports of a vehicle being driven erratically and at a high rate of speed.

Davis allegedly told officers he had been drinking and was on his way home.

He also asked officers to allow him to call his wife to pick him up.

According to a police report on that incident, he registered a .16 on the breath test, which is twice the legal limit.

He is scheduled to be in court Sept. 21 on that charge.