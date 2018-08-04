Yukon’s top-30 current athletes Nos. 11-15 revealed

In a six-week series, I am revealing my top-30 current athletes at Yukon High School.

I am releasing five per week counting down from 30.

Here are Nos. 11-15:

Noah Hanscom, senior, wrestling, cross country and track and field

Noah Hanscom had a tough junior year with a knee injury that sidelined him for the majority of the wrestling season. The Yukon grappler was a state placer as a sophomore and was set to have another strong season as a junior but the injury bug bit in December.

Hanscom is fully healthy and ready to compete again on the mat as a senior. He will be counted on to provide leadership and help the Yukon wrestling program in the post-Jaxen Gilmore era.

On top of being a stellar wrestler, Hanscom is a strong long-distance runner for the Miller boys cross country and track and field teams. He is one of the few three-sport athletes at Yukon High School.

Elora Jones, sophomore, cross country and track and field

Elora Jones took the cross country world by storm a year ago as a freshman. The young harrier didn’t shy away from the varsity competition and don’t look for her to have a sophomore slump this fall.

Yukon has a strong history in cross country and track and field and Jones is just another example of that. Look for Jones to continue to rise up the ranks as one of the top long-distance runners in the state, and look for her to have a big sophomore year in both cross country and track and field.

Braylen Wimmer, senior, baseball

Going into his junior year, Braylen Wimmer was looking to have a strong season and help Yukon continue its strong baseball tradition of making deep runs in the state tournament.

However, it wasn’t meant to be for Wimmer. He suffered a broken arm in a preseason scrimmage and was forced to miss the entire season. Not only did it take away one of the starting middle infielders from the Millers but also one of their best bats.

Look for Wimmer to bounce back as a senior and have a strong year as long as he can stay healthy. He will be one of the key leaders for Yukon on the diamond this spring.

Taylor Shipes, senior, tennis

Taylor Shipes exploded onto the scene last spring as a junior in the No. 2 singles division. She qualified for the state tournament and was the only girl to place for Yukon.

Shipes has a knack for winning long, drawn-out points and forcing her opponents to make mistakes. Look for that to continue and for her to build on that and have an even stronger year as a senior this spring.

Sydney Brown, basketball and track and field

Sydney Brown is one of the best up-and-coming athletes at Yukon High School. As a freshman, she saw extensive playing time for the Millerettes basketball team and was one of the top runners for the girls track and field team.

Look for Brown to continue to improve on the basketball court and have a strong year in the running department for Yukon as well.