Yukon tops Southwest Covenant in scrimmage

It is rare when a Yukon High School athletic team faces off against a Southwest Covenant School squad.

Even though the two schools are within walking distance of each other, the difference in size usually keeps them from coming toe-to-toe in athletic events.

However, Thursday was a different story with the Yukon volleyball team hosting its scrimmage festival at Yukon High School. Each team closed the long-day of scrimmages with a match against one another.

The Millerettes defeated the Patriots in two sets. Yukon won the first set 25-13 and the second 25-15.

In the first set, Yukon increased its lead on Southwest Covenant as the set wore on. The Millerettes led 5-3, 10-8, 15-11 and 20-12. In the second set, it was the same story. The Patriots started stronger and kept it close for the first half of the set, but Yukon pulled away late for the 10 point win.

It was the final scrimmage of the preseason for both teams. Yukon opens its regular season on Tuesday and Southwest Covenant will open its season on Thursday.