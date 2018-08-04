Yukon prepares for season-opener

That’s the answer Yukon head volleyball coach Rachel Allred gave when asked how her team looks through preseason practices and scrimmages.

The Yukon volleyball team will open its regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against the OKC Storm, which is the homeschool team in the Oklahoma City area.

“We have played well in the preseason,” Allred said. “We went to Westmoore and did well and then Mustang last week and did well there. We closed the scrimmage season today at home and we feel that went well.”

The Millerettes compete in a conference with some of the top teams in the Oklahoma City metro area, but Allred said she likes her leadership and overall talent on the roster.

“We have a tough conference, but we have a great group of seniors ready to do things that have never been done in this program,” she said. “Our leadership is great and I believe if everyone gives everything they have and keeps their sights on our goals, we will be successful this year.”

Senior Mallory Scott said there is one goal for the senior class this fall.

“We are working hard to get to the state tournament,” Scott said. “All of the seniors are stepping up to be leaders and to make it our best year. We just need to realize the talent we have and change how people look at Yukon volleyball. One of our biggest goals is to host a regional.”