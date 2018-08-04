Rumor has it: We’re sticking around

As Mark Twain once said, “The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated.”

In the news industry it normally goes against the grain to write about rumors. We wait until something is verified, usually by the writer through multiple sources, before we write. Writing about rumors is not something you do.

But in this instance, we are breaking that rule. In part, because the rumor is about us, The Yukon Review.

The Review has been a part of the fabric of Yukon for more than a half century. We’ve reported about children’s birthdays, anniversaries, marriages, deaths.

We’ve written about what is going on at city hall, whether good or bad.

We’ve written about the school board, the chamber of commerce, and quite possibly about you.

We have been jubilant together, and we have cried together.

We are a part of the community, and are proud of it.

A long-storied history of dedicated subscribers proves we are doing things the right way by telling your story.

Our job is to keep you informed about what is happening in Yukon, and more recently about what is happening across the county whether through the Canadian County commissioners or the sheriff’s office.

Again, we expanded our coverage so that you would be informed about what is going on in your community.

We cover sports … all of them.

This is not only our job, it is our passion.

We are a small staff. We can’t always get to everything. But we try to get to as many events as we can.

We are doing everything we can to keep you informed.

But recently, rumors have surfaced that our future is dim. Actually, there have been comments made that either The Review is selling to another media company or planning to shut our doors.

That simply is not true.

Has the Yukon Review gone through a tough patch? Yes, but so are most newspapers, both large and small. Some of the largest newspapers in the nation have laid off hundreds of workers because of declining revenue.

These tests and challenges have made us stronger and more committed than ever before to being an important part of the community.

We are no different. We must make money to stay alive and that begins with a strong newspaper staff, which we believe we have. But we also must have support from the community.

Our advertising revenue has declined. That’s not a surprise.

What may surprise you is that our circulation remains steady, which is more than what many other newspapers can say.

Meanwhile, we realize there are other sources for news.

We know that you can turn to social media pages and find information. The question is whether it is unbiased and as true as possible. Does it tell both sides of the story?

Has it been a reliable source of information for more than a half century?

Often, the information from social media proves to be less than factual.

Our pledge to you is to remain faithful and diligent in our coverage of the community.

We are proud to be a part of you and your family, and we plan to remain so.

The late Vince Lombardi once said, “It’s not whether you get knocked down. It’s whether you get up.”

Well, we have gotten a little dirt on our boots, but we are up and look forward to being your primary source for accurate news in the future.